Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 398,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,480. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.