Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 3,026 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.