Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $599.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

