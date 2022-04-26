Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.07. 1,899,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,051. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.