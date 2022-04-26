VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VTEX traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. Research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

