Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post sales of $726.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.32 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE VC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. 340,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,613. Visteon has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.16.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

