Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

