Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

