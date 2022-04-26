Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $29,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $39.69. 867,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

