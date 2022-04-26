Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

