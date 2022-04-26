Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $112,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 1,210,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

