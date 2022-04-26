Venus Price Tops $9.56 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00024108 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $116.35 million and $13.17 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,719.77 or 1.00164225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001692 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007345 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

