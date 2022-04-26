USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of USNA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

