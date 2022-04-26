Unum Group (UNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Unum Group stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Unum Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

