UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

