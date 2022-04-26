UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 376 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.