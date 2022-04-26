UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

