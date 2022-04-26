UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 123 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

PEP opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

