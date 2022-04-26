UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,196 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 686.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.