UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

