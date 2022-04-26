UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $136,695,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

