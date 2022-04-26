UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FDX stock opened at $207.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $197.70 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.