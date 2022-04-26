UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 162 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

