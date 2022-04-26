UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $403,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

