UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

