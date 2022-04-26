UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $212,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

