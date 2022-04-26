UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

