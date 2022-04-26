UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 165 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $385.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.20 and its 200 day moving average is $373.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

