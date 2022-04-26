UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $221,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 105,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $525.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

