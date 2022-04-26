Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

