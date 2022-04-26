Ubex (UBEX) Tops One Day Volume of $78,831.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $391,681.44 and approximately $78,831.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00230640 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

