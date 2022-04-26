TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Cap of $4.25 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $4.25 million and $28,634.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

