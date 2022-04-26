TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.210 EPS.

TNET traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 513,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.98.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

