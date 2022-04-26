TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $411,157.89 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,968. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 408,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

