Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.98. 35,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.