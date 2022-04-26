Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 476 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $12.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.91. 10,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.92. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

