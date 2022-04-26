Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.03 and a 200-day moving average of $453.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

