Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,895 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of New York Times worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

