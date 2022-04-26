Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 87,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,597. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

