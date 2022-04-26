Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $50.38 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.81. 14,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.