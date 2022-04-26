Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTEK traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

