Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LTC Properties worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,375. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

