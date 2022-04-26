Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,685. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

