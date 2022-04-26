Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $94.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $903.91. 870,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. The firm has a market cap of $907.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $938.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $986.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

