Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $10.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.19. 3,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,563. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

