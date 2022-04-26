Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 294 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.72. 9,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

