Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,139. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.