Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,161. The company has a market cap of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.60. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

