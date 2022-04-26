Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,536 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. 15,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,451. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

