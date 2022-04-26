Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Up 1.7%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 9,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 50,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTR shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 target price on Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$108.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57.

Titanium Transportation Group ( CVE:TTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.3393902 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

