TigerCash Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $432,029.41 and $2.18 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.